Huge Echo Dot sale at Amazon slashes price of best smart speakers

On the hunt for Memorial Day sales? I search the web every day for the best tech deals, and this is one of my favorite sales running right now.

This Echo Dot sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) is slashing the prices of Echo Dot smart speakers. For example, the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) today. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for our best smart speaker.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19 at Amazon (opens in new tab) to add Alexa to your home for less than $20.

Shop Echo Dot deals at Amazon and Best Buy

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Though this is an older model, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. And with $20 slashed off its usual price, this smart speaker just became that much more desirable.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker on the cheap? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.