How to preorder the Google Pixel Fold

By Louis Ramirez
published

Plus, get a free Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Fold
(Image credit: Google)

After weeks of speculation, Google has finally lifted the veil off its first foldable phone. Even better, you don't have to wait long to purchase it. Pixel Fold preorders are available now. The device is slated to ship in June (Verizon's release date is June 27). 

Announced alongside the Pixel 7a, the new Pixel Fold costs $1,799. It's Google's latest flagship phone sporting a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.8-inch outer display. When closed, its exterior screen will let you respond to messages or browse Chrome. When opened, the larger screen provides a more immersive, tablet-like experience for streaming shows or playing games. The Pixel Fold's design also lets you use the device in tabletop mode, so you can sit back and relax while you watch or record content — all without the help of a tripod. 

Note that only the Google Store is offering Pixel Fold preorders right now. In the coming days, we expect to see more preorder deals from both carriers and retailers. We'll update this page with the latest deals as they're announced. Also, make sure to check out our Google I/O 2023 coverage for a recap of Google's event.

Pixel Fold preorders 

Pixel Fold preorder: from $1,799 @ Google (opens in new tab)

Pixel Fold preorder: from $1,799 @ Google (opens in new tab)
Free Pixel Watch! The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable phone sporting a 7.6-inch internal display and a 5.8-inch outer display. Preorder the new Pixel Fold from the Google Store and you'll get a free Pixel Watch (LTE or Wi-Fi) for free. That's a $349 or $399 value, respectively. The phone is available in Porcelain or Obsidian. This preorder deal is valid through July 2.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Pixel Fold — what do you get?

Google Pixel Fold

(Image credit: Google )
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Starting price$1,799
Cover display5.8 inches OLED (2092 x 1080)
Main display7.6 inches OLED (2208 x 1840)
Refresh rateUp to 120Hz for both
CPUTensor G2
RAM12GB
Storage / Expandable?256GB / 512GB
Rear cameras48MP (f/1.7), 10.8MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom)
Front camera9.5MP (f/2.2)
Inner camera8MP (f/2.0)
Video4K video up to 60 fps
Battery size4,821 mAh
Wired charging speed30W
Wireless charging?Yes
Size open6.2 x 5.5 x 0.2 inches
Size closed5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches
Weight10 ounces
ColorsObsidian, Porcelain

The Pixel Fold is unlike any other Pixel phone. Like its Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival, the Pixel Fold unfolds in a book-like fashion. But the similarities end there. Google claims the Pixel Fold has the thinnest profile of any foldable. It measures just 6.2 x 5.5 x 0.2 inches when open (158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm), whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm). When closed, the Pixel Fold is 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches compared to 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches for the Z Fold 4. 

The Pixel Fold's front display also stands out amongst the competition. The 5.8-inch OLED cover display uses a fairly wide aspect ratio of 17.4:9 (compared to 21.6:18 for Samsung), which makes for a less cramped experience when using the device closed. The always-on OLED panel also supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The fuller 7.6-inch display has a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels and also goes up to 120Hz refresh.  

With Memorial Day sales around the corner, there's a small chance we'll see some Pixel Fold preorder deals in the days to come. Make sure to follow our coverage for the latest deals. 

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.