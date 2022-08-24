How to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy — including the pricey collector's edition

After being shrouded in mystery for so long, concrete details about Hogwarts Legacy are finally starting to surface. First we got a lengthy gameplay presentation back in March, and earlier this week we got a brand new trailer focusing on the Dark Arts.

The open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe is due to release on February 10, 2023 and is set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also coming at a yet unspecified later date. Now that the hotly-anticipated game has a firm release date, Hogwarts Legacy pre-orders details have also been conjured up.

The game is set to launch in multiple physical editions including a swanky Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. Those who prefer buying their games digitally will also have a choice between two editions as well. If you want to secure your copy as early as possible, Hogwarts Legacy will be officially available to pre-order starting Thursday, August 25 from 1 p.m. ET, but you can pre purchase your copy of the standard edition from a few select retailers right now.

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy: $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Step into the Wizarding World in Hogwarts Legacy, a brand new open-world RPG set within the Harry Potter universe. Create your own witch or wizard and attend classes at the iconic magical school while befriending your classmates and discovering a dark conspiracy that could threaten the entire world.

(opens in new tab) Hogwarts Legacy: was £59 now £49 @ ShopTo (opens in new tab)

It's good news for gamers in the U.K. as retailer ShopTo is offering Hogwarts Legacy on PS5/Xbox Series X for just £49. This is the cheapest pre order price we've seen so far. If you lock in your order now, you're guaranteed to pay this price at launch even if it later increases.

What’s in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition?

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition will be released across platforms and costs $80/£75 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, $70/£75 on PS4 and Xbox One and $70/£60 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

This premium version of Hogwarts Legacy includes 72 hours early access to the game, letting you start playing on February 7, 2023. Plus, you also get a range of in-game goodies such as the Dark Arts Pack. This DLC pack boasts an exclusive Dark Arts cosmetic set, a flying Thestral mount and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena where you can test your mastery of the sinister side of magic against waves of challenging foes.

There will also be a Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition costing $80/£75 across platforms. It includes all the same extras as its physical counterpart, alongside the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and a cross-gen digital upgrade on PlayStation and Xbox. If you plan to plan Hogwarts Legacy across console generations this is the version for you because, as previously revealed, the standard edition doesn’t come with a free upgrade.

What’s in the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition?

Wannabe wizards might want to splurge on the pricey Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition. This ultra-premium version of the game will cost $289/£269 on PC and PS4/Xbox One, and an eye watering $300/£279 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Collector’s Edition includes all the Deluxe Edition content mentioned above, as well as a physical life-size floating magic wand with a book base that will look pretty epic on display. It’ll also include a collectible steelbook case, and in-game Kelpie Robe to outfit your character. We expect this edition to be in relatively short supply, so you'll want to get your pre-order in quickly once they go live tomorrow.