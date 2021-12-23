Trending

Holiday sale at Lowe's knocks up to 50% off smart home devices

By published

Save on Amazon, Google Home, Ring and more

Lowe's Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, here's one retailer that might be able to help. Lowe's is still offering a variety of holiday sales on everything from smart speakers to smart thermostats.  

For a limited time, Lowe's is taking up to 50% off select smart home devices. The sale includes Alexa speakers, Google Home devices, and smart home security systems. Although some of these gifts won't arrive in time for Christmas, you can opt for in-store pickup to get your Christmas gifts on time. 

Smart home sale: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Smart home sale: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is taking up to 50% off a wide range of smart home devices. The sale includes smart speakers, thermostats, and more from the likes or Amazon, Google, Ring, and more. For instance, you can get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) with a GE Smart Plug for just $24.99 ($35 off). 

View Deal

Additionally, Lowe's is taking up to $600 off select appliances. These stanadlone deals include discounts on microwaves, refrigerators, and more. Not sure which unit to buy? Make sure to check out our list of the year's best refrigerators and best microwaves for our picks and recommendations. 

Shop more sales at Lowe's

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Topics
Deal