Holiday sale at Lowe's knocks up to 50% off smart home devices

If you're still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, here's one retailer that might be able to help. Lowe's is still offering a variety of holiday sales on everything from smart speakers to smart thermostats.

For a limited time, Lowe's is taking up to 50% off select smart home devices. The sale includes Alexa speakers, Google Home devices, and smart home security systems. Although some of these gifts won't arrive in time for Christmas, you can opt for in-store pickup to get your Christmas gifts on time.

Lowe's is taking up to 50% off a wide range of smart home devices. The sale includes smart speakers, thermostats, and more from the likes or Amazon, Google, Ring, and more. For instance, you can get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) with a GE Smart Plug for just $24.99 ($35 off).

Additionally, Lowe's is taking up to $600 off select appliances. These stanadlone deals include discounts on microwaves, refrigerators, and more. Not sure which unit to buy? Make sure to check out our list of the year's best refrigerators and best microwaves for our picks and recommendations.

