Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to its lowest price ever thanks to this early Black Friday Amazon deal

Who doesn't love a gadget that satisfies two needs? The Google Pixel Tablet was just released a few short months ago, and this Android-powered tablet and smart display combo is down to its lowest price ever thanks to this Amazon early Black Friday deal — lowering its price by 30% off.

You’re basically saving $179 off its normal price, which brings it down to $399. That’s pretty incredible when you consider it functions both as a tablet that you can use in-and-around the home or while out and about, as well as a smart display that acts as a hub that lets you control all of your favorite smart home devices.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $578 now $399 @ Amazon Surf the web on the Pixel Tablet's 11-inch display while you're lounging around at home, then connect it to its charging speaker dock to transform it into a smart home hub to access your favorite smart home gadgets.

What makes this deal sweeter is that it comes bundled with the charger speaker dock, which effectively means you’re also getting a smart speaker as well. With Google Assistant at the helm, you can simply speak commands to the smart assistant to turn off the lights, see who’s at the front door through your video doorbell, and even set reminders for yourself.

The dock also enables the Pixel Tablet to cast to other devices, like your TV, so you can easily pull up your favorite videos on YouTube on the big screen. For video calls, you'll never have to worry about whether or not you're in frame because its Continuous Framing feature will automatically pan and zoom — so you're always in the center.

If all of this isn’t enough to convince you, just know that it also comes with a case to protect the Pixel Tablet from minor bumps. Considering that the case sells for $79 normally, $129 for the charging speaker dock, and $499 for the Pixel Tablet, Amazon’s early Black Friday bundle deal looks mighty tempting at $399.