Google Pixel 7a just crashed to all-time low price — $374 now for Black Friday

Black Friday phone deals are a great time to pick up discounts on all manner of devices. The Google Pixel 7a falls into that category, and it’s just dropped to its lowest ever price.

Right now you can get the Google Pixel 7a for just $374 over at Amazon. That’s a discount of $125, and makes Google’s mid-range phone an even better value. So if the Pixel 8 is a little too pricey for you, this is definitely a deal worth checking out.

Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $374 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to Black Friday discounts, knocking 25% off the normal price. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. Price Check: $374 @ Best Buy | $409 @ Walmart

The Google Pixel 7a is one of the best cheap phones you can buy right now, and one of the best value Android phones out there. That was at full price, too, so knocking 25% off that number, and to the lowest ever price, makes the Pixel 7a much better value than ever before.

While cheap, you’re getting a heck of a lot of great features in the Pixel 7a. There’s a bright new 6.1-inch display, complete with a silky-smooth 90Hz refresh rate — higher than the 60Hz on the previous model. Being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 7a is one of the first in line to receive new Android updates. You’ll get full Android and feature updates until May 2026, and security updates until May 2028.

One thing to remember is that the Pixel 7a also comes with a Tensor G2 chipset, and all the features that affords. This means features like Photo Unblur, which are exclusive to Google’s 2022 chipset, are available on the cheaper model as well.

Combined with a 64MP main camera and the excellent photo quality Google’s phones are known for and you have the recipe to produce some spectacular shots. Just bear in mind that there’s no telephoto lens on this one, and your zoom will be digital.

The best part is that Google made massive improvements to the Pixel 7a’s battery life. It lasted 10 hours and 5 minutes using our custom battery test, beating the regular Pixel 7 by almost 3 hours. There’s also wireless charging this time round, offering up to 7.5W speeds.

There are plenty more discounts out there, so be sure to check out our Black Friday phone deals for discounts on a range of other handsets. Alternatively, if you need something that isn’t a phone, check out our main Black Friday deals page for bargains on all sorts of other products.