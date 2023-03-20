Google Pixel 7 slashed by $150 in epic Amazon sale

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re always keeping an eye out for discounts on the best Android phones — and we’ve just spotted an epic discount on the entire Google Pixel 7 lineup courtesy of Amazon.

For a limited time, the Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $150 off its regular list price of $699, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Google’s latest flagship with 256GB of storage. But if you want even more photography power, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that’s also a $150 discount compared to the handset’s full retail price of $999.

Google Pixel 7 (256GB): was $699 now $549 @ Amazon

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's just dropped to $549 courtesy of this Amazon discount.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 7 Pro model packs a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. Right now, this excellent smartphone has dropped to $849 at Amazon, that's not the lowest price ever but it's still an excellent discount.

In our Google Pixel 7 review, we noted that the phone builds upon the success of its predecessor thanks to “stellar cameras and a more advanced Tensor G2 chipset” we also labeled it the “best Android phone for photography." Of course, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the Pixel range has made a name for itself as the smartphone to beat when it comes to taking high-quality photos. Although, in other areas such as performance and battery life, the Pixel 7 does lag behind the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro supercharges what was already a very nifty smartphone. In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we said declared it “the ideal follow-up” to the excellent Pixel 6. We were also impressed by its refined design, and impressive new zoom features. As always with a Pixel phone, the camera array is the scene-stealer here, and are a huge part of the reason we rate the Pixel 7 Pro as “Google’s best phone yet.”