Google Pixel 7 slashed by $150 in epic Amazon sale

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re always keeping an eye out for discounts on the best Android phones — and we’ve just spotted an epic discount on the entire Google Pixel 7 lineup courtesy of Amazon.
For a limited time, the Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $150 off its regular list price of $699, and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Google’s latest flagship with 256GB of storage. But if you want even more photography power, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that’s also a $150 discount compared to the handset’s full retail price of $999.
Google Pixel 7 (256GB): was $699 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts. It's just dropped to $549 courtesy of this Amazon discount.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Google Pixel 7 Pro model packs a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. Right now, this excellent smartphone has dropped to $849 at Amazon, that's not the lowest price ever but it's still an excellent discount.
In our Google Pixel 7 review, we noted that the phone builds upon the success of its predecessor thanks to “stellar cameras and a more advanced Tensor G2 chipset” we also labeled it the “best Android phone for photography." Of course, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the Pixel range has made a name for itself as the smartphone to beat when it comes to taking high-quality photos. Although, in other areas such as performance and battery life, the Pixel 7 does lag behind the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22.
Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 Pro supercharges what was already a very nifty smartphone. In our Google Pixel 7 Pro review, we said declared it “the ideal follow-up” to the excellent Pixel 6. We were also impressed by its refined design, and impressive new zoom features. As always with a Pixel phone, the camera array is the scene-stealer here, and are a huge part of the reason we rate the Pixel 7 Pro as “Google’s best phone yet.”
You can’t really go wrong with either the regular Pixel 7 or the suped-up Pixel 7 Pro, especially as both are discounted by $150 at Amazon right now. Alternatively, if you’re loyalties lie on the iOS side of the fence, but sure to check out our full rundown of the best iPhone deals for discounts on the flagship iPhone 14 as well as older models.