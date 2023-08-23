Get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet and score a Samsung Chromebook for free

The final days of August are here and retailers are offering some of their most aggressive back to school sales of the season. If you're looking for fast Internet and a new laptop, Verizon is offering the perfect deal.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet for $35/month. Plus, you'll get to choose between a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go for free (value $349) or NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube TV for free (value $449). That's one of the best Verizon 5G Home Plus offers we've seen.

5G Home Plus: $35/month @ Verizon

Galaxy Chromebook for free: Verizon is offering its 5G Home Plus Internet plan for just $35/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of either a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go or NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube TV. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone. This price will be guaranteed for three years with no contract or equipment fees.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is perfect for young students or anyone looking for a basic laptop. Other than its 14-inch 1366 x 768 display and Celeron N4500 CPU, Verizon doesn't offer full hardware details. But the base laptop comes with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC. It won't break any speed records, but it's perfect for young students who just need to get online.

Your other freebie option is NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch every regular season Sunday afternoon NFL live stream on your TV and supported devices. As part of this Verizon deal, you'll get season 2023-2024 for free. NFL Sunday Ticket traditionally costs $349 for YouTube TV subscribers or $449 for non-subscribers.

Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord. If you're not familiar with Verizon's 5G Home Plus Internet, the service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience).

5G Home Plus Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for two to three years based on the plan you choose. Verizon will even help cover switching/early termination fees (up to $500).

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. Eligible plans include 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, or One Unlimited for iPhone.

Verizon offers a slightly less expensive 5G Home Plan for $25 per month. However, this plan doesn't include the freebies. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.