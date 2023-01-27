Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations ending soon — how to get your $100 credit

One of the biggest phone events of the year is fast approaching. Samsung is expected to unveil its highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup at next week's Galaxy Unpacked event. If you're even remotely interested in Samsung's new devices, now is the time to make your reservations.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering a $50 Samsung credit (opens in new tab) when you reserve the next Galaxy phone today. Reserve a Galaxy phone and Galaxy Book and you'll get a $100 credit (opens in new tab). This offer will end soon and there's no commitment involved. (You'll get your credit once you officially make your Galaxy S23 preorder). However, once Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders start, this deal will expire and you'll lose your chance to earn up to a $100 credit.

Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 preorders. Reserve your Galaxy S23 preorder via Samsung and you'll get up to a $100 Samsung credit. You'll get a $50 credit when you reserve one device or a $100 credit if you reserve two devices. (It's likely Samsung will also announce a new Galaxy Book). This is a no commitment pre-order. All you need to do is provide your name and e-mail address to reserve. Once you pre-order, you'll receive your credit.

Samsung has yet to confirm any details about its next flagship phone. However, rumors indicate the Galaxy S23 lineup will receive noteworthy camera upgrades. All three phones — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra — will reportedly come with a 12MP front camera. In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to be getting an epic 200MP rear camera, which is a notable upgrade from the S22 Ultra's 108MP camera.

The latest rumors also indicate that the phones will feature the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which improves both scratch resistance and drop performance. The new material will better protect your phone from drops on concrete, which Corning claims is the most common likely surface you'll drop your phone onto.

Make sure to follow our Samsung coverage for the latest news on Samsung's announcements. Also, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save at Samsung.