Free People Black Friday: 9 items to buy today, starting at $17

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to upgrade your fitness apparel, you might have your eye on the Free People Movement range. It’s one of my favorite brands, with some beautifully designed kit, and today, you can shop with purpose, as Free People are donating 100% of its profits to the nonprofit organization, Girls Inc.

To save you from scrolling, I’ve hand-picked some of my favorite Free People Movement deals to shop today. Not for you? I’ve also found the best lululemon Black Friday deals here. So put your feet up, and let me do the hard work for you this Black Friday.

9 of the best Free People Movement deals

Exclusive Mayim Collapsible Carabiner Bottle: was $20 now $17 @ Free People

If you never have room in your gym bag for a water bottle, this collapsible one is a life-saver. It's made from a sustainable silicone design that folds up so you can reuse it, refill it, and pack it on the go.

Happiness Runs Crop Tank: was $30 now $25 @ Free People

Another item I absolutely love, the Happiness Runs crop is soft and supportive, and sweat-wicking. Designed for low-impact workouts, I absolutely love this, and for $25, it's a steal.

Movement Logo Baseball Cap: was $30 now $25 @ Free People

Looking for a bargain? This beautiful cap is only $25 in the Black Friday sale. Available in green, blue, and black, now is a good time to buy.

Never Better Square Neck Bra: was $48 now $40 @ Free People

This bra is buttery-soft and absolutely beautiful. The square neck is super-flattering and the bra comes in a number of different colors. Right now, you can grab it for $40 in the sale.

Easy Tiger Shorts: was $48 now $40 @ Free People

These shorts are super-cute, designed with built-in briefs for added coverage and an all-in-one fit. Available in six different shades this Black Friday, in a number of different sizes, from XS-XL.

Hot Shot Onesie: was $70 now $59 @ Free People

It doesn't get comfier than this onesie, which has a relaxed fit for days where you want a break from lycra. Available in a number of different colors, on sale for $59 right now in the Black Friday event.

High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings: was $78 now $66 @ Free People

With a super-high comfortable waistband to keep you feeling supported as you move, these leggings are super comfortable, and for $66, a great buy. Available in a number of different colors and sizes.

Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest: was $128 now $108 @ Free People

Another Free People item that's an absolute staple of my wardrobe is the Quinn Puffer Vest. I've thrown it over a vest on my way home from tennis on cooler evening in the summer, and layered it on winter dog walks. Right now it's on sale in a huge number of colors and sizes.