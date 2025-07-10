The viral Free People running shorts are 24% off for Prime Day — this is the lowest price I’ve seen them
Grab a pair of Free People's Get Your Flirt On Shorts for just $30!
The Free People Get Your Flirt On running shorts went viral last year for their fun, flirty design, so I grabbed a pair for $40 at the time to see what the hype was about.
They delivered on style and comfort, and now you can snap them up for just $30 from Amazon in the Prime Day sale.
They really live up to their name, too. These aren’t your usual tight cycling shorts or baggy gym shorts. They sit high on the waist and flick out at the sides for a cute skirt-like look. Built-in briefs mean you don’t have to worry about accidental flashes, and they’re water-resistant enough to handle sweaty runs.
These comfy Free People shorts are perfect for running thanks to their light feel and built-in briefs. Just a heads up, the Scarlett color is the only one at this rare Prime Day price.
I test running gear for a living and I don’t do things by halves when trying out new kit. That is why I wore the Free People Get Your Flirt On running shorts for a full marathon. They performed really well with no chafing, plenty of breathability, and I even got loads of compliments along the way.
So much performance gear in the running world tends to be basic and purely functional. These shorts are a refreshing change. They are feminine and fashion-forward without sacrificing the comfort and performance you need.
