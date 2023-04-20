Forget the Pixel 7a — Google's Pixel 7 is just $349 right now!

Google's next developer conference — also known as Google I/O 2023 — will take place on May 10. That means the rumored Google Pixel 7a could be just a few days out from launch.

If the Pixel 7a follows in its predecessor's footsteps, chances are it'll be a scaled back and more affordable version of the current-gen Pixel 7. However, if you can't wait till then or prefer the full-fledged power of Google's current-flagship, you'll be glad to know that the Pixel 7 is now selling at its lowest price ever.

We named the Pixel 7 among the best Android phones you can buy. It's affordable, packs excellent features, and offers something for all phone users. Right now Best Buy has the Pixel 7 on sale from $349. It's one of the cheapest Pixel 7 deals of all time. Here's everything you need to know about Google's phone and why this is such an epic deal.

Overview: Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display, and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. In our Pixel 7 review, we called this phone an amazing value that costs hundreds less than the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S23, yet delivers pretty much everything you could want. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts.

Key features: 6.3-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage

Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.85) main; 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 10.8MP (f/2.2)

Product launch: October 13, 2022

Price history: The Pixel 7 has been available for as little as $0 from most major carriers. However, these deals have required that you sign up for installment plans, trade-in older phones, or open new data plans. Unlocked Pixel 7 deals have dropped as low as $549. The cheapest Pixel 7 deal we've seen at Best Buy is $349, which is the current price. Though keep in mind it requires that you activate it on a carrier during checkout.

Price comparison: Amazon: $549 unlocked | Best Buy: $349 w/ activation | Verizon: free w/ new line + unlimited | AT&T: $10/month w/ trade-in + unlimited | Google Store: $449 unlocked

Reviews consensus: The Pixel 7 is regarded by most as one of the best Android phones you can buy. It's cheaper than the Pixel 7 Pro, yet offers many of the same capabilities as its bigger brother, including the same Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 7 is also considered one of the best camera phones and while you don't get the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto lens, you do get everything else that the Pixel 7 Pro offers while paying less for the privilege. In our Google Pixel 7 review, we noted that the phone offers "stellar cameras and a more advanced Tensor G2 chipset." We also labeled it the one of the best Android phones for photography.

Toms Guide: ★★★★☆ | TechRadar: ★★★★☆ |Android Central: ★★★★☆

Buy it if: You want one of the best Android phones on the market and don't mind making a few compromises — like the lack of a 120Hz screen and no telephoto lens — this is the phone for you.

Don't buy it if: You want the absolute best Android phone and/or you prefer having a telephoto lens. We also recommend skipping if you're curious about the rumored Pixel 7a, although that phone will likely be a scaled back version of the Pixel 7.