Forget the gym — Echelon's home rowing machine is Black Friday cheap at just $297

The start of the year is a great time to build out your home gym. Not only will it help you avoid overcrowded gyms, but with the help of January sales you'll also save money in the process.

For instance, right now you can get the Echelon Rower for just $297 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's $300 off and the same low price we saw for this machine during Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Echelon Rower: was $597 now $297 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Rowing offers one of the best low-impact cardiovascular workouts around. Currently, Walmart has the Echelon Rower on sale for just $297, which is its lowest price ever. It features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in device holder that accommodates screens up to 12.9-inches big. It also comes with a free 30-day trial to the Echelon Premier Membership app with access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes.

Rowing is one of the best cardio workouts you can perform. Studies have shown that rowing works 85% of the muscles in your body from your back to your legs. As a result, rowing can burn fat while also helping you build muscle. (Check out our guide to how to lose weight using a rowing machine).

The Echelon Rower is great because it offers 32 levels of magnetic resistance, which means you can program a harder workout as you get stronger. It has an ergonomic sliding seat that helps support proper hip and spine alignment. There's also a built-in device holder where you can accommodate your smartphone or tablet as you workout.

We also like that it comes with a 30-day trial of Echelon Premier Membership. The app gives you access to 40+ daily live and 15,000+ on-demand connected fitness classes led by Echelon instructors. The classes include rowing workouts, HIIT, kickboxing, yoga, strength training, and more. (One membership allows up to five users).

New to rowing? Check out our guide to how to use a rowing machine and what happened when one of our writers rowed a mile a day for two weeks.