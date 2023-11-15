Forget pricey flagships — the Google Pixel 6a just hit $99 at Best Buy

I haven’t bought a flagship phone since the iPhone 6 Plus, and considering how today’s top smartphones easily cost over $1,000+, I’m unlikely to buy one anytime soon. That’s why Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 6a has caught my attention. It’s down to the bargain basement price of $99, which is unbelievable given how it’s still a formidable mid-ranger. It’s one of the best early Black Friday phone deals I’ve found so far.

AT&T customers can snag the Pixel 6a for $99 with an activation through Best Buy, while those with Verizon will pay a smidgen more at $120. Both deals are incredible when you consider how it launched at $449 in 2022. This calculates to a 77% discount off its normal price.

Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $99 @ Best Buy

Why spend thousands when the Pixel 6a can be fetched for under $100. It's a mid-range phone packed with strong features like its excellent dual cameras, Pixel software features, and a premium design.

Don’t let its ultra low cost fool you though because the Pixel 6a can still tangle with some of the best phones around right now. For example, it has exclusive features you won't find on Android phones from other manufacturers — like the ability to remove objects and people with Magic Eraser, as well as an interpreter mode that translates conversations you have with someone in another language.

There’s also the incredible dual-cameras on the back of the Pixel 6a, a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. Photos under good lighting conditions are accompanied by excellent detail, color saturation, and decent dynamic range performance. Google’s photo processing is one of the best out there, drawing up the best results no matter the situation.

And finally, I love the fact that the Pixel 6a is one of the more compact sized phones out there with its 6.1-inch OLED display. The build quality was good in my opinion even at its normal $449 cost, made all the better knowing that it costs so much less now.