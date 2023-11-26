Best Fitbit Cyber Monday sales: Fitbit Charge 6, Sense 2 and more deals starting at $69

The Cyber Monday deals are already in full swing, and one of the more popular categories we're seeing this year is wearables. Whether you've just completed your yearly Turkey Trot or are looking toward next year's fitness goals, Fitbit has some stellar deals going on right now, with fitness trackers starting at just $69.

Fitness trackers are Fitbit's bread and butter, and they are some of Tom's Guide's favorite devices for tracking your health and sleep. From the top-of-the-line Fitbit Sense 2 to the newly released Fitbit Charge 6, you can snag the best the brand has to offer for less during this year's Cyber Monday savings event. Right now Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 6 marked down to $99. That's a savings of $60 for one of the latest Fitbit flagships.

We've rounded up some of our favorite Cyber Monday Fitbit deals below. If you want to do some more research before you pull the trigger on a new fitness tracker, check out our round-up of the best Fitbits on the market here.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for a more affordable smartwatch, the Versa 4 ticks the right boxes. It’s not as high-tech as the Sense 2, but it still tracks over 40 different workout types. Plus, at $149, this is a great price for the advanced fitness tracker.

Fitbit Luxe: was $116 now $79 @ Amazon

With a lightweight design and a petite footprint, the Luxe is a great choice for smaller wrists. It’s a breeze to operate thanks to a small but responsive color touchscreen. Sleep and fitness tracking functions are uncomplicated and accurate.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As well as activity and sleep tracking, it has an ECG sensor, body temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. At $199, this is the lowest price we've seen this fitness tracker go for, so this is definitely a deal worth grabbing while you can.