First AirPods Max deal drops price just in time for Christmas

Good news for anyone tempted by the Apple AirPods Max but are put off by their huge $549 asking price: the noise-cancelling headphones have gone on sale, mere days after launch.
Authorized Apple retailer TigerDirect has the AirPods Max for $500, a savings of $49. There’s an $8 delivery fee, but this is still a solid Christmas sale for Apple's brand new headphones.
Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $500 @ TigerDirect
A luxury pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Apple AirPods Max combine big 40mm drivers with a comfortable memory foam design and a host of smart tech, like 3D Spatial Audio. The sale price applies to the green and pink models.View Deal
At the time of writing, both the green and pink colors are sold out, but TigerDirect will order more stock to accommodate new orders coming in. If you’re holding out for the silver, black or blue finishes, keep an eye on our Where to buy AirPods Max guide, where we’ll be adding new deals once they appear.
Our AirPods Max review is in the works but by all accounts the AirPods Max are a great-sounding pair of headphones, with effective active noise cancellation and spatial audio support for 3D-like sound. Most early reviewers agree they’re very expensive, especially next to rival headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but this discount should help.
Stay tuned for hopefully more AirPods Max deals, and to see whether they can make it into our list of the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy.
