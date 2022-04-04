Epic Visible deal — pay just $5 for your first month of unlimited 5G data

Verizon-owned Visible is offering an epic deal for new customers interested in checking out the service.

Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering the first month of unlimited 5G data service for just $5 via our exclusive coupon code "FUTURE". Subsequents months will be charged the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. Coupon is valid through April 30.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. There's only one $40/month unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for one line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

Add extra lines and you can reduce the per-line cost of your Visible service. A four-line account would pay $100 a month or $25 per line. Visible's multi-line accounts are open to friends living at different addresses as well as families.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.