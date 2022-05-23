Early Memorial Day deal at Amazon knocks small kitchen appliances to $18

From air fryers to personal blenders, Amazon Memorial Day sales are now live knocking the price of some of our favorite kitchen appliances.

If you're looking to shop early, Amazon is currently taking up to 25% off select kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, waffle makers, blenders, milk shake makers, and more. After discount, prices start at $18. It's one of the best Memorial Day appliance sales we've seen so far. (Make sure to follow our coverage of the best Memorial Day sales for more of today's best deals).

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon

With its 4-inch non-stick surface, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is the perfect addition to any kitchen. It can make waffled hash browns, cookies, and biscuit pizzas. It's just a dollar shy of its all-time price low.

Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer: was $99 now $75 @ Amazon

The Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer lets you enjoy fried foods without the guilt. Instead of oil, it uses Aircrisp technology to perfectly fry all types of food. It has a 6-quart capacity, which is perfect for families. It also has an auto-shut off function that helps prevent overcooking.

NutriBullet Blender: was $109 now $85 @ Amazon

This NutriBullet Blender offers 1200W of power to make an array of recipes from soups, sauces, smoothies, and nut butters. It features a 64-ounce blender pitcher with lid and vented lid cap and also comes with a recipe book.