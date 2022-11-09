Don’t wait for Black Friday — these Sennheiser headphones just hit lowest price ever

As ever, Amazon is home to some of the best early Black Friday deals, and this Sennheiser HD 450BT deal definitely falls into that category with the wireless headphones at a record-low price.

Right now the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones are on sale for $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that’s a healthy 52% saving on the previous $199 price. This Sennheiser HD 450BT deal applies to the white color headphones only, but the black ones are just a dollar more if you prefer them.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser 450BT: $199 $95 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

These wireless headphones boast the signature Sennheiser sound and strong noise cancellation. 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on is impressive, and with the comfortable fit, you won't want to take these headphones off.

The Sennheiser 450BT is an ideal set of wireless headphones for commuting and the everyday. Features such as a dedicated button for Siri and Google Assistant, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 integration, contribute to a set of headphones that's quick and easy to use.

While the plastic body may not match the premium feel of many wireless headphones, at this price it is the sound quality that shines through. And if your headphones are on your head, you won't be looking at them anyway.



The cushioned cans are comfortable and secure and with a 30-hour battery life with ANC enabled, there's little need to ever remove them when working. While not quite on our list of the best headsets and headphones for working from home, multi-connection support and crisp call quality make them a great choice at this price.

With Black Friday getting closer every day make sure that you stay with Tom's Guide for the hottest deals as they appear across the top retailers. And check out our Black Friday deals live blog for the latest savings and lowest-ever prices.