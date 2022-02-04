Dell just slashed this Nvidia RTX 3080 Alienware Aurora desktop by $714

Finding where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is still a pretty daunting task. We’ve seen only sparse restocks over the last few months, and the coveted graphics card remains extremely elusive. That’s why getting an RTX 3080 via a pre-built PC desktop is often the easiest method of scoring Nvidia’s latest graphics tech.

The problem with that solution is that powerful PC desktops often verge on overpriced, which is where this epic deal comes in. Right now, you can get an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for $2,155 at Dell. That’s a massive $714 off its regular retail price of $2,869. It’s also the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this beastly configuration.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10: was $2,869 now $2,155 @ Dell

Discounts of this size on Alienware rigs are rare, and even rarer when they contain an Nividia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This configuration also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Don’t mistakenly believe that Dell has whacked an RTX 3080 into this desktop then used the demand surrounding the card as a license to skimp on the PC’s other components. Underneath the slick Dark Side of the Moon chassis, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing plenty of the best PC games.

If you want even better performance, or perhaps plan on gaming and streaming at the same time, you can upgrade to 32GB of RAM for an extra $147. Although, for most users, 16GB of RAM is more than enough. You can also double your storage capacity to 2TB for an additional $274. AAA games file sizes are getting bigger every year, so this is definitely an upgrade worth considering.

The Alienware Aurora R10 is capable of playing all the latest games at high settings, and will likely keep pace with gaming tech advancements for the foreseeable future. So, whether you’re looking to completely overhaul your PC gaming setup, or are new to gaming on a desktop, this deal is well worth considering.