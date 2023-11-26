This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off now for Cyber Monday — and we tested it

A lot of us dream of getting an OLED TV and then give up because they're way too expensive. Well, sometimes it pays to procrastinate, because one of the best OLED TVs money can buy just got much more affordable.

Right now the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV is just $1,599 at Best Buy. That's a huge $500 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model. If you don't need a screen that big, the 55-inch Samsung S90C is $1,299 right now, which is $300 off.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

LOWEST PRICE! This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Price check: $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung 55” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

If you want something a bit smaller, the 55-inch version of the Samsung S90C has dropped to $1,299 for Cyber Monday, which is $300 off. You get all of the same features and performance, including gorgeous OLED picture quality, really low input lag (which is great for gamers) and a bult-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K broadcasts.

Price check: $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested in our labs. In our Samsung S90C OLED TV review, we said that "it's hard to find a better TV than this."

So why the high praise? This set earned 4.5/5 stars by offering gorgeous picture quality, excellent gaming features and a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for over-the-air 4K broadcasts.

The Samsung S90C also turned in impressive results in our tests. We saw a peak brightness of 1073 nits, a Delta-E score of 1.3184 (lower is better) and 98.6903% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. Everything from blockbusters to colorful animated films wowed us.

Gamers will really like the S90C because it comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports (great for plugging in your PS5 or Xbox Series X) and a 144Hz refresh rate. We also measured a super low lag time of 9.2ms, which puts the S90C on par with the best gaming TVs out there.

The audio system is pretty good, too. You get a 40-watt, 2.1 channel system supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, making for full-bodied sound. Plus, dialogue and sound effects were distinct in our tests, and we heard zero distortion.

At this price this could be your next — or first — OLED TV for sure. And if you're not quite sold check out our Cyber Monday TV deals live blog for more discounts.