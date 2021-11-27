Cyber Monday refrigerator deals 2021 — sales from Samsung, LG and more

Cyber Monday is almost here and appliances everywhere are seeing huge reductions. Now's your chance to take advantage of the best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals. You might want to get a smart refrigerator, so you can control it from your phone, or maybe you like the look of a fridge with a glass door, which lets you see through it just by knocking. If you're stuck for choice, we've done the research for you to find the best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals. There's one here to suit every kitchen.

It’s important that you update your fridge when it’s time to do so. Not only could it be costing you more money in energy consumption, but it could give your food a shorter shelf-life. Not sure which to buy? Check out the below Cyber Monday deals we’ve found. These are the best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals.

Top 5 Cyber Monday refrigerator deals right now

Cyber Monday refrigerator deals — best sales right now

Samsung refrigerator deals

Samsung RF28T5021SR/AA: was $1,979 now $1,599 @ Best Buy Samsung RF28T5021SR/AA: was $1,979 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

With $380 off, this is a great limited time deal from Best Buy. This three door French door refrigerator comes with a large 28 cu. ft. capacity as well as a built-in water pitcher. There's an automatic ice maker as well, which can hold up to 5.5 lbs of ice, and it's Energy Star certified. The fingerprint resistant finish means it will keep looking good too.

Samsung RF27T5501SR 26.5 cu. ft. Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,199 now $2,398 @ The Home Depot Samsung RF27T5501SR 26.5 cu. ft. Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,199 now $2,398 @ The Home Depot

If you want the latest tech in your refrigerator, then this is the one to get. It features an integrated touch screen display which can connect with your smart home, help you plan out your meals and shares photos and calendars. The refrigerator itself has a huge 26.5 cu. ft capacity to boot, and comes with an ice/water dispenser. It's currently 25% off.

Samsung RF28R7201SR 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Best Buy Samsung RF28R7201SR 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The Flex Zone drawer in this Samsung fridge lets you set up to four different temperatures; adjustable shelves go from standard to slide-in or flip-up; and you can connect to it from your smartphone to control the temperature remotely. For Cyber Monday, this stainless steel model is $700 off its regular price.

LG refrigerator deals

LG - 27.9 French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator: was $2,799 now $2,519 @ Best Buy LG - 27.9 French Door Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator: was $2,799 now $2,519 @ Best Buy

This three-door refrigerator has four adjustable split tempered glass shelves, an external water dispenser, and connects to LG's SmartThinQ app, which lets you control key features and get important notifications — such as if the door has been left open — from anywhere. Keep in mind that this unit is backordered.

LG LMXS28596D InstaView Door-in-Door 27.8 Cu. Ft. Refrigerator: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy LG LMXS28596D InstaView Door-in-Door 27.8 Cu. Ft. Refrigerator: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

We love the sleek design of the LG refrigerators with InstaView. You essentially get a glass door on one side, on which if you knock twice, the interior illuminates. This means the temperature won’t increase when you want to check what’s in your fridge. With 27.8 cu. ft. of space, there’s more than enough room for your groceries. It also comes with app connectivity, meaning you can control and monitor it from your phone. Home Depot has this at the same price; however, the unit is backordered.

LG LRFCS25D3S French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy LG LRFCS25D3S French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

You can now save 30% on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer. This is a great deal with $600 off.

LG - 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $799 @ Best Buy LG - 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $799 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal shaves nearly $90 off this compact top-freezer model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins. If you want more of a savings, the white and black models are $699 each.

LG LRMDS3006S: was $3,999 now $3,199 @ Best Buy LG LRMDS3006S: was $3,999 now $3,199 @ Best Buy

Do you like making cocktails? This 29.5 cubic foot 4-door French Door refrigerator can make craft ice — slow melting spheres great for mixed drinks. In addition, it has a door-in-door, so you can get to items quickly without opening the entire refrigerator, a drawer that can convert from fridge to freezer, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. If it's unavailable in your area, The Home Depot has it on sale for the same price (albeit it backordered).

LG - LRFWS2906S29 cu. Ft. 3 Door French Door with Ice Maker, and External Water Dispenser: was $2,110 now $1,899 @ Best Buy LG - LRFWS2906S29 cu. Ft. 3 Door French Door with Ice Maker, and External Water Dispenser: was $2,110 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

Make a saving with this great deal. It has a large capacity of 29 cu. ft, which is ideal for large families or professional cooks. It also comes with an external water dispenser for chilled water, and built-in ice maker. It either comes in an attractive stainless steel or black stainless steel and has premium LED lighting to make an attractive addition to your kitchen. The Home Depot also has the same price, and shows in stock.

Whirlpool refrigerator deals

Whirlpool WRQA59CNKZ 19.4 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator: was $2,069 now $1,749 @ Best Buy Whirlpool WRQA59CNKZ 19.4 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator: was $2,069 now $1,749 @ Best Buy

You can save an impressive $320 on this Whirlpool refrigerator right now. It comes with 19.4 cu. ft. capacity — which is more than enough for a family, and you can organize the layout of the space within to suit your preferences. There's an ice maker in the freezer, and it's app compatible, so you can control and monitor it from your phone. There's even a Vacation Mode, to save on energy while you're away.

Frigidaire refrigerator deals

Frigidaire FFPS4533UM: was $259 now $219 @ Best Buy Frigidaire FFPS4533UM: was $259 now $219 @ Best Buy

This simple, but effective design from Frigidaire comes with 4.5 cu. ft. capacity and a top-mount freezer compartment. There are three removable glass shelves as well as handy can compartments on the inside of the door. It's easy to see inside, thanks to the internal light, and it's Energy Star Certified, making it as efficient as it is compact.

Frigidaire 13.9 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $701 now $579 @ Best Buy Frigidaire 13.9 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $701 now $579 @ Best Buy

This top-freezer from Frigidaire features a compact design, with a useful 13.9 cu. ft. capacity. It’s Energy Star Certified for efficiency and you have the option to add an ice maker to the freezer. It’s available in brushed steel, white and black colorways, although the steel option is the only one on offer at the moment.

GE refrigerator deals

GE 27.0 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator: was $2,299 now $1,599 GE 27.0 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator: was $2,299 now $1,599

This French door refrigerator from GE comes with a capacity of 27 cubic feet, which is more than enough for a family. There's an internal water dispenser as well as an icemaker and two humidity-controlled drawers — so you never have to worry about your food drying out.

Mini fridge deals

Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $209 now $159 @ Best Buy Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $209 now $159 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a mini fridge and care about aesthetics, then this is the deal to get. This Retro fridge from Insignia comes with 3.1 cu. ft. capacity including a mini top freezer and two shelves. It's available in cream, green and red, to fit in with your den.

Wine fridge deals

Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler NS-WC14SS9: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy Insignia 14-Bottle Wine Cooler NS-WC14SS9: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

If space is limited, then this 14-bottle wine cooler from Insignia might be best. You can select your preferred temperature from 41F to 64F, and with two removable wire shelves, it really makes the most use of the internal space. The reversible door also means it can sit wherever you need it to.

Koolatron Urban Series 12 Bottle Wine Cooler: was $185 now $159 @ Walmart Koolatron Urban Series 12 Bottle Wine Cooler: was $185 now $159 @ Walmart

This slimline wine cooler is a great choice if you're stuck for space. At just 10 inches wide, it can squeeze into most kitchens with room to spare. While compact, it still holds up to 12 bottles, and with touch screen controls and an internal LED light, it doesn't sacrifice quality for its size.

Cafe Smart 24 in. 46-Bottle Wine Beverage Cooler: was $2,899 now $2,609 @ The Home Depot Cafe Smart 24 in. 46-Bottle Wine Beverage Cooler: was $2,899 now $2,609 @ The Home Depot

If you want a premium wine cooler and you’re happy to pay for it, then this is the best deal for you. This striking design from Cafe can hold 46 bottles of wine and features an LED light wall across the back. It also comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, or using voice commands. It’s available in black, white, glass and stainless steel, so you can match it to your kitchen. Although the deal above is only available on the stainless steel model for now.

Zimtown 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator: was $419 now $238 @ Walmart Zimtown 18-Bottle Compressor Wine Cooler Refrigerator: was $419 now $238 @ Walmart

With an 18-bottle capacity, this model from Zimtown is great for entertaining. The LED display and touch controls on the door give it a modern appeal, and the interior is lit via an LED as well so you can see which wine you’re choosing. Temperature options range from 41F to 64F. This petit and premium design is currently almost $200 off.

What should I look for when buying a refrigerator for Cyber Monday? Lots of refrigerators will go on sale for Cyber Monday, so to find the best deal for you, you should consider what you need before browsing. Start by measuring your space, and decide on whether you want some of the premium features, such as glass doors and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features naturally add more to the price tag too, so be prepared for that. You should consider what layout works best for you — do you prefer the freezer at the top, bottom or side-by-side with the fridge? We expect lots of sales from Samsung and LG, which have already started looking at the above. Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerator has already gone on sale too, which features an innovative touch screen display. Lastly, it would be good to see more compact designs on Cyber Monday as well, including mini fridges.