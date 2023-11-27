Cyber Monday iPad sale — I just found my favorite iPad for $100 off

Cyber Monday is here, so now is the time to hunt for any deals you might have missed during Black Friday. Retailers are selling various iPad models at discounted prices — including my personal favorite iPad.

Right now, the iPad Air 5 is $499 at Amazon. That’s $100 off this entry-level model, which is definitely a great discount on one of the best iPads and the best tablets. This might be your last chance to get the iPad Air at a discount, so I highly suggest you take advantage of this deal.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In my iPad Air 2022 review, I said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

Though I like the latest iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 10th gen, I prefer the iPad Air 5 since it hits the sweet spot between portability and performance. On top of that, it also has excellent battery life and a gorgeous display.

In my iPad Air 2022 review, I was impressed by this tablet's M1-driven performance. On the Geekbench 5 CPU test, the iPad Air scored a strong result of 7,151 on the multi-core portion of the test. In practice, this tablet felt snappy to use and never slowed down even during demanding gaming sessions.

The iPad Air also sports 12MP front and rear cameras. Center Stage keeps your face in frame if you move around. While I don't advocate taking selfies or photos with tablets (the best phones are better for that), you'll certainly look sharp in selfies or video calls.

As I said earlier, this tablet lasts for a long time. In our lab tests, the iPad Air 5 kept going for 10 hours and 9 minutes. That's a little more than a full workday, so you can rest assured this tablet won't suddenly run out of power when you need it most.

Speaking of work, the iPad Air makes a halfway-decent laptop replacement if you don't mind springing extra for some accessories. Right now, the Magic Keyboard goes for $215, while the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) costs $79 at Amazon.

If you're looking to upgrade your old iPad or want to try one of Apple's tablets for the first time, then this iPad Air Cyber Monday deal isn't one to miss. Get this tablet now while this deal lasts.