Cheaper than Black Friday — these Beats earbuds just crashed to lowest price ever

It's the season for savings, and if you're looking for a last-minute gift, look no further. Some of our favorite noise-canceling earbuds just dropped to their lowest ever price in the run-up to the holidays, and you don't want to miss this $70-off deal on the popular Beats Studio Buds.

Right now, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $79 at Amazon. That's a killer 47% off the retail price of $149, making this deal the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds — and a full $10 cheaper than any Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on the Beats Studio Buds. If Amazon runs out of stock, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target all have comparable deals. Though if you're looking for a pair in a particular color option, you'll need to hurry, as stock is running out fast. Best Buy is down to the black and red Beats Studio Buds, while Target only has the red option still on sale.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $70 off the Beats Studio Buds in every color except gray. These wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these earbuds, so there's never been a better time to buy.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy | $49 @ Walmart

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we called these great wireless earbuds a “surprisingly affordable” option even before Amazon slashed the price by 47%. We particularly shouted out their compact design and solid active noise cancellation. The Beats Studio Buds also have IPX4 water and sweat resistance, which makes them the perfect earbuds for taking to the gym. Plus, with 24 total hours of battery life with the charging case, you can leave them in your gym bag between workouts.

By comparison, you'll have to spend at least $100 more for the AirPods Pro to get Apple-branded earbuds with ANC — the standard AirPods, which are closer in price to the Beats Studio Buds, don't block out noise.

If you’re looking for a new set of wireless earbuds for the loved ones on your holiday gift list, and don’t want to splurge for a set of AirPods Pro, then this Amazon sale on the best-selling Beats earbuds is an easy one for us to recommend. It's rare to get a pair of Beats-brand headphones for under $100, so this holiday deal is a total score.