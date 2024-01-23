Casper mattresses drop to $397 in 'final sale' — and sizes are already selling out

If you're looking for a cheap mattress from a leading sleep brand, final sales are a good way to get a past-season mattress for way less. Currently, Casper is holding a last call sale with up to 50% off Casper hybrid and cooling beds. Prices start from $397 for a king size Casper The Essential mattress.

Casper features in our official best mattress guide and we rate its beds for comfort and temperature control. However, if you want one of the best cheap mattresses for even less, the final sale deal on the Element pro mattress is worth a look as you can get a queen size for $746 (down from $995). Although this bed is only 25% off, its starting price is just $446.25 and it's one of Casper's more affordable beds. It's also one Casper's best offerings for contouring pressure relief

Final sale mattresses offers bigger savings than evergreen mattress discounts, so is there a catch? A bed marked final sale is non-refundable, non-exchangeable and you will not receive a sleep trial. That said, you do still get a five-year warranty, but it isn't as long as the warranties on Casper mattresses outside of the last call sale. If you feel that final sale mattresses aren't you, don't worry as there are still plenty of discounts in the upcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Casper Element Pro mattress

Was: from $595

Now: from $446.25 at Casper

Saving: $348.75 Summary: The Element Pro was designed to be a revamped version of the original Caper Element (now renamed The Casper Mattress). Casper is known for making some of the best mattresses in a box on the market, and this 10-inch bed promises to deliver support and pressure relief through its all-foam layers. The premium memory foam layer absorbs pressure and body-hugging, while the top layer features Casper's Airs cape foam, which is designed to increase airflow to counter memory foam's heat-trapping tendencies. The Element Pro is more expensive than its original Element, but it does introduce a new stabilizing support layer to benefit heavyweight sleepers and anyone with chronic pain. Please note that this bed is non-returnable, and is only currently available in a twin, queen, and king, Benefits: 5 year limited warranty | free shipping Price history: As this is a relatively new model, it has often been excluded from major mattress sales (such as the Black Friday 25% off sale). So, this is a great opportunity to snap up this bed for a discounted price.

Is memory foam good for your back?

Memory foam mattress can offer you a good mixture of support, contouring comfort, and soothing pressure relief. They can keep your spine in its natural alignment to prevent lower back pain and reduce pressure on your body by distributing your weight evenly along the mattress.

Memory foam can mold itself around tour shoulders, back, and hips to prevent aches and pains, but be mindful of your sleep position and body build when picking a memory foam bed. Petite or side sleepers should opt for a soft foam mattress for cushioning support along the hips and shoulders, while back sleepers should go for medium-firm. Stomach and heavyweight sleepers, on the other hand, should try a firm memory foam bed.