Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 just dropped to lowest price ever for Black Friday

As one of the best noise-canceling earbuds in the world when they launched a year ago at their full $299 list price, I wouldn't mind betting that the QuietCcomfort Earbuds 2 will sound even better with $100 off.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are just $199 at Amazon. That's the lowest price I've seen them at. Similar deals can be had at Best Buy, Crutchfield and Walmart, or directly from the Bose shop.

Whether you're traveling over the holidays or commuting to work and want to drown out the sound of the world on public transport, Bose's noise-canceling tech is second to none. They're some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested at Tom's Guide, and I highly recommend picking up this incredible Black Friday deal while it lasts.

Despite being eclipsed by the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra that arrived in October, we ranked the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 as the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market for a year, making them a great buy now at this discount.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these earbuds had refined and well-balanced sound, a compact and stylish design, and great customization settings. They produced great audio among a wide variety of genres in our tests, and the listening experience is entirely customizable via the Bose Music app.

Bose's noise cancelation capabilities are best-in-class. In our testing 95% of real-world distractions were silenced, including construction, household appliances, loud TVs, and outside conversations. Some high-frequency sounds snuck through, but were still reduced to a subtle level. There are also 10 levels of ANC to choose from, so you're in total control of how much outside sound you want to let in.

In terms of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 last for 6 hours of playtime, which extends up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 last longer, at 8 hours of listening time per charge.

Make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. Plus, stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage so you don't miss out on the best sales from across the web.