Black Friday TV deal: This 55-inch Sony OLED TV is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

Black Friday seems to arrive earlier year after year, and it's lucky we were on the lookout because this early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) for the Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55-inch OLED TV is an enticing offer.

Right now you can get the Sony Bravia XR A80J 55" for just $1,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) that's a massive $600 off the previous price of $1,899. It's a pretty good amount of savings, however, you can do even better if you decide you're OK with buying from a third-party retailer: you can find the Sony 55" A80J OLED with a soundbar, subwoofer and mounting bracket for $1,097 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Note that the seller is Beach Camera Same Day Shipping and not Amazon on that deal, so be sure you know what you're getting into before you click buy.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 55": $1,899 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is packed with the latest features any leading TV should have: HDR, a 120 Hz refresh rate, ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV streaming and Sony's own Bravia Core service.



Importantly it also gets the fundamentals right. An incredible picture is matched with precise audio, rounding out one of the best OLED TVs.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80J OLED with a soundbar, subwoofer and mounting bracket: $1,097 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sometimes you can find third-party vendors selling the same TV as part of a bundle for a steal. That looks to be the case with this excellent offer that packages the Sony OLED with a soundbar, subwoofer and a mounting bracket. It's a heck of a deal if you don't mind working with someone who isn't Sony.

Our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review described it as "The TV of the future" and we don't say that lightly, in fact, we reckon it is one of the best TVs that you can buy period.

But why do we rate it so highly? It's simple really, the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED takes a 'yes and' approach to the top features we look for in a TV. It has HDR, 120HZ compatibility great for gaming, 4K upscaling for non-native content, and runs on the excellent Google TV system which our reviewer described as "a significant step up from Android TV, with an interface that is notably cleaner, more useful, and better at surfacing content you’ll want to watch."

Sony's audio team has come up trumps with Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology turning the screen itself into a speaker, while still keeping it sleek and slim.

While the out of the box picture is excellent we found in our review that it takes some playing with settings to achieve the best results, when it comes to presets we recommend using the 'custom' mode for the best all-around results.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED was one of our favorite TVs even at its launch price of $2,500, so with the Black Friday discount, we have absolutely no problems recommending it.

If you're looking for other great deals check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we keep you in the know with the best prices as they pop up in the build-up to Black Friday.