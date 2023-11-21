Black Friday foldable phone deals — 7 deals we recommend

Black Friday foldable phone deals are a great way to save money on what are typically the most expensive phones you can get your hands on right now. The best foldable phones often have starting prices as high as $1,800, which is a serious amount of money to spend on a phone. Fortunately the Black Friday deals have already started, and have been slashing those prices down a notch.

No matter what kind of foldable phone you’re looking for, there’s a Black Friday phone deal out there for you — with retailers and carriers offering all kinds of discounts. So whether you want the brand new OnePlus Open or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, or would prefer to save even more money with an older model like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, there are deals to be had and money to be saved.

Some of these deals require commitments, like trade-ins or signing up for specific data plans, so you’ll have to bear that in mind. Still, it’s your best chance at picking up one of these devices for a relatively cheap price. Here are 7 Black Friday foldable phone deals we recommend.

Black Friday foldable phone deals available now

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ OnePlus

It's undeniably the best foldable around, but the OnePlus Open is made better because you don't have to pay full price for a phone that just launched. You can snag a quick $200 off its price with a trade in for any phone in any condition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Amazon Get the latest, most powerful foldable phone in Samsung's lineup with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now with a gapless design, better cameras, and more powerful multi-tasking, it truly represents what it takes to be a notebook styled foldable.

Google Pixel Fold: was $1,879 now $900 @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Pixel Fold for half off its normal price with a 36-month agreement. You'll also need to pick or upgrade to an eligible unlimited plan to get this deal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Grab Samsung's latest flip foldable with $200 off over at Amazon. This latest model comes complete with a larger cover display, outstanding camera performance, a new gapless design and base storage of 256GB.

Moto Razr+: free with new service @ T-Mobile

The Moto Razr+ is one of the best foldable phones around, and for a limited time, you can snag it for free with T-Mobile. Not only does it have a sleek and stylish design, but we love the extra utility of its large, outer screen.

Moto Razr 2023: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the brand new entry-level Moto Razr over at Best Buy, no strings attached. While this lacks the larger cover display of the Razr+, it still offers a lot of great features including great design, a long-lasting battery and a gorgeous 144Hz display