Best Keurig Black Friday deals 2021 — sales to expect

August is just getting started, but here at Tom's Guide we're already thinking of Keurig Black Friday deals. Sure, Black Friday deals are still months away, but we're now in the eighth month of the year and the holidays will be here before you know it. More importantly, Keurig Black Friday deals are the best sales of the year.

Whether you're looking for a single-serve machine or one of Keurig's higher end machines, you can expect to save from $50 to $150 off these ubiquitous machines as a result of the best Keurig Black Friday deals of 2021. So we're taking a look at last year's prices to predict what we can expect from 2021.

Plus, if you're looking for the best Keurig coffee maker you can buy right now, we're listing today's best deals as well. Not sure which pod machine to get? Make sure to check out our Nespresso vs. Keurig face-off to find out.

Keurig Black Friday deals — what to expect

Keurig Black Friday deals last year dropped as low as $49 for the company's basic machines. For instance, the Keurig K-Slim dropped to just $49 (normally $109), whereas full-featured models like the Keurig Elite (normally $169) hit $99. We expect to see similar drops this year with basic models costing under $50 while Keurig's newer, premium machines will come in around the $100 mark.

In the meantime, below we've rounded up the best Keurig deals you can get ahead of Black Friday. Should any summer prices match — or beat — last year's best deals, we'll be sure to mention them below.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The Keurig K50 makes 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir and has a strength control feature, which brews coffee that suits your taste. This speedy machine is Keurig's best-selling, no fuss coffee maker. View Deal

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's $40 off for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while sales are still active.View Deal

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

This single-serve k-cup pod coffee maker boasts automatic shut-off and adjustable strength and volume, so you can turn a coffee pod into exactly the kind of drink you want. While it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, you're still getting programmable cup size here, as well as a removable water tank and auto shut-off.View Deal

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

Perfect for summer, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. View Deal