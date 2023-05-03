Best Buy sale knocks up to $150 off fitness trackers — save on Garmin, Fitbit and more

The unofficial start of summer is just a few weeks out. For many, that means ditching the gym for the great outdoors. Whether you're training for you first 5K or just looking to spend more time under the sun, Best Buy is slashing the price of numerous fitness trackers during its latest sale.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $150 off Garmin devices (opens in new tab) and up to $50 off Fitbit devices (opens in new tab). This is one of the biggest sales we've seen on fitness devices from any retailer. It's worth noting that Memorial Day sales will begin soon and you may be able to save a few bucks more come May 29, but the chances of these items being significantly cheaper are slim. That said, below are the best deals you can buy right now.

Fitbit

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $89 @ Best Buy

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy. In our Fitbit Luxe review, we called it a capable fitness tracker that can be worn from the gym straight to dinner.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $118 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches — including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers. Best Buy has it for $129 (opens in new tab), but Amazon is undercutting them with a slightly lower $118 price.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $159 in this early Memorial Day deal. This is the cheapest price we've seen for the smartwatch. In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we said its one of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy (when it's on sale). The watch also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium for free. It's just $10 shy of its all-time price low, which we saw on Black Friday.

Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 45 (GPS): was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy

Want to get a running watch, but don't want to spend a lot? Then the Forerunner 45 is your best option. It has great battery life and a nice big screen. It's perfect for new runners as well as veterans. In our Garmin Forerunner 45 review, we said it delivers all the basics at an affordable price.

Garmin Vivoactive 4: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

With built-in GPS, on-demand health metrics, and offline Spotify playback, the Vivocactive 4 is a total score. This well-rounded, fitness-focused smartwatch improves upon the Vivoactive 3 with more bells and whistles for tracking health stats and workouts. In our Garmin Vivoactive 4 review, we called it an near-perfect workout companion.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

(opens in new tab)This is the Solar version of the Garmin Instinct 2 watch, which boasts an infinite battery life — yep, it has the power to last forever, charging with the sunlight. On the wrist, it's hard-wearing (with a Military Standard 810 rating against extreme environments and temperatures), waterproof up to 100m, and it's display is bright and easy to see, even in direct sunlight. In our Garmin Instinct 2 review, we called it a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sport enthusiasts. If you don't mind re-charging your watch every 21 days, the Garmin Instinct Solar 2 is also on sale for $249 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is one of the rare smartwatches that's good for both Android and iOS users. In our Garmin Venu 2 Plus review, we said it offers a thorough suite of fitness- and health-tracking features that makes it practical for everyday use. Note: This is a good price, but it's been as low as $349 in the past.

Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $169. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it one of the top Samsung smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon

This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we said despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 also performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped back look in a range of pastel colors.