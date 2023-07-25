Best Buy is offering some of the best gaming laptop deals of the year — here are 6 deals I recommend

Best Buy has always been one of my favorite retailers for excellent laptop deals. And the electronics specialist is particularly strong when it comes to big discounts on powerful gaming laptops. Case in point, Best Buy is currently offering a selection of desirable machines at significantly reduced prices.

We’re not talking about saving money on underpowered machines either, some seriously powerful laptops are currently on sale over at Best Buy. Our favorite deals include as much as $700 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which continues to top our ranking of the best gaming laptops you can buy. And even if all the options below aren’t the very latest models on the market, they still have enough power to run some of the best PC games at high settings.

If you’re looking to take your first steps into the world of PC gaming, or are a desktop veteran looking for a portable device to take your library on the move, here are six gaming laptop deals at Best Buy that I think are worth considering.

Dell G15: was $949 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save $350! This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop packs a AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Be aware, this is definitely a budget pick, and it's far from cutting edge. Don't expect to play the latest games at the highest setting, but it's a worthwhile pick if you want to play less demanding games and spend as little as possible.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was $1,619 now $999 @ Best Buy

Save $620! This Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 model comes packing a AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's far from the most powerful option on this list, but it's a great lower-cost pick for newcomers to PC gaming looking to play slightly less taxing titles.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $700! This ROG Zephyrus G14 might not have the latest 2023 specs, but with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor paired with a Radeon RX 6800S GPU it has more than enough power to run the latest games at impressive settings. Add in a healthy 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got a great gaming machine for a compelling price.

Price check: $1,249 @ Amazon

MSI Stealth 14: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $200! Best Buy has dropped this MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop to $1,499. It packs an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also sports a 14-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. I also love its low-key design that doesn't betray its gaming credentials, which is ideal if you need a laptop that can double as a work device.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $200! Here's another saving on an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, this model comes sporting a AMD Ryzen 9 with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch 165Hz display is another noteworthy feature. This is definitely a great pick for more experienced PC gamers looking to play on the go.