Best Black Friday OLED TV deals — best sales right now

The best Black Friday deals may bring discounts on all sorts of things, but the fact of the matter is that when we think Black Friday we think TVs, and with good reason. The sales event brings the best TV prices of the year, including massive discounts on the most premium sets you can buy. And that means OLED.

Big, beautiful 4K OLED TVs are selling for hundreds of dollars off, and we are already seeing fantastic prices on some of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. From a 48-inch budget model that's perfect for gaming for under $900, to premium home theater sets like the LG G1 OLED, which is $300 off, this year's OLED TV discounts are the best we've ever seen.

And this is just the beginning for killer OLED TV deals. We are still weeks away from the main event of Black Friday, when sales go into effect over the Thanksgiving weekend.

If you are looking to get a great OLED TV at a discount, keep an eye on this page. We'll be bringing you the best Black Friday OLED TV deals all month long.

Best Black Friday OLED TV deals right now

Early Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG's most affordable OLED TV gets even better, with the 48-inch LG A1 OLED selling for an incredible $899, matching the best OLED deal of last year weeks before Black Friday. With webOS and LG's impressive Game Optimizer settings, the smallest OLED is a huge deal for gamers and anyone that wants a great 4K smart TV for a smaller space.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's worth noting that this TV hit $899 during last year's Black Friday TV deals sale at Best Buy. We expect to see that price return in 2021, but even at $999 it's still an epic steal. The 65-inch model is also $300 off.

LG G1 OLED 4K TV Killer OLED TV Deal LG 55" G1 OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV offers evo technology for consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. The 55-inch model is currently $300 off.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV 55" LG C1 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous $200 off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 55-inch 4K OLED display and support for AI voice assistants.

You can get one of the best OLED TVs on the market for a steal, with the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV selling for $300 off the regular price. It's more than just a great OLED TV, it's also one of the smartest TVs you can buy, with Google TV software, amazing sound-from-screen technology and cutting edge features like HDMI 2.1 and an integrated ATSC 3.0 tuner. (And don't worry if Best Buy sells out, Amazon has the same deal.)

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV 65" LG C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

This Amazon deal takes a generous chunk off the original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel and support for AI voice assistants.