Beats Black Friday deals — best sales I recommend right now

Beats wireless earbuds and headphones are some of the most desirable on the market. They regularly rank among the best over-ear headphones and best wireless earbuds we've seen, but at their full price they can often seem out of reach. But with up to 50% off Beats models in Black Friday sales, you can get your hands on these stylish and durable models for less. You just need to know where to look.

Several Beats models are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award, and rank among the best sports headphones or best running headphones we've ever tested. All the Beats models here come with strong durability, fit and comfort, and offer slick platform integration combined with great sound quality and top-tier features.

Keep scrolling to find the best Beats deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding sales to shop.

Beats wireless headphone deals: Best Black Friday sales

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. These may not offer sound quality to rival the best on-ear headphones, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced, but with today's sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

Beats wireless earbuds deals: Best Black Friday sales

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $50 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $134 @ Amazon

A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise canceling, and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beaten — not that they aren't great for Android too.

Black Friday Beats deals — what to look for in 2023

Many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, you’ll want to take the following categories into account before settling on any pair.

Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings.

Battery life: Battery life is also key in choosing the best wireless earbuds. Wireless earbuds can last about 5 to 10 hours and offer extended playtime with their bundled charging cases — always make sure one is included..

Accessories: It's disappointing spending money on a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds only to find that you need to buy the accessories separately. Any models that come with a carrying case, charging cable, user guide, and extra ear cups or tips are solid purchases.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best headphones. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a pair of headphones the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if you're constantly needing to recharge your audio gear, or the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now there are plenty of early Black Friday deals to help you get the best tech for less.