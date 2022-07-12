Apple TV 4K just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day 2022

Prime Day deals can come to the rescue, and this is one of those moments. Normally, the Apple TV 4K — which is a fantastic streaming device — costs an outrageously expensive $179.

That's more than three times as much as the other streaming devices, as the market settled at around a third of that for what's normal for a great streaming device. But right now the Apple TV 4K is just $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (savings of 39%) — it's lowest price ever.

Yes, that's still not as cheap as most other streaming devices, but for everyone out there who's wanted an Apple TV at a price that doesn't make them scream, this is the moment you've been waiting for. The Apple TV 4K has never been this low at checkout, with recent dips going to $119 (yesterday) and around $150 to $130 in previous weeks.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 2021: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you live in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rare deals like this are. With $70 off, the pretty-pricey new Apple TV 4K (32GB) is surprising to see, so act fast on this Prime Day streaming device deal.

Why do we love this Prime Day streaming device deal so much? As we've explained in our Apple TV 4K (2021) review, this is a super-speedy streaming device as the Apple A12 Bionic chip makes streaming a breeze. And it's so good it deserved a spot on our best streaming devices list, even if it's normal price is far too high.

Apple has all the best streaming services too, and the best Apple TV apps offer fitness and gaming experiences you don't find elsewhere. It also has that famed Apple ecosystem integration, so you can easily access the remote app by swiping up and into the iPhone Control Center.

Also, it's got a wonderfully minimalist interface, ditching the ad-heavy nonsense you see in Fire TV Sticks and the Chromecast with Google TV. Its remote, though, was the most newsworthy part of this 2021 update, as Apple finally ditched the tough-to-use touchpad-like remote for one with more clicky buttons.

Wondering why this model is so affordable all of a sudden? While we think this is the market course-correcting to fix Apple's original price, it may also be due to the rumors of a new Apple TV 2022 waiting in the wings. There's not a whole lot of low-hanging features for Apple to add, though.

Be sure to check out our Prime Day deals page for more big savings on pretty much everything.