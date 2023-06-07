Apple Back to School sale slashes iPads, MacBooks and more — plus get a $150 gift card

Summer is here, and that means back to school sales are starting. Apple's Back to School sale is a huge favorite of mine, as it's one of the rare times of year you can save on Apple Store purchases.

Currently, students and educators can get a $150 Apple gift card with select Mac purchases or a $100 gift card with select iPad purchases at the Apple Store. The gift cards can be spent on anything at Apple. (The sale includes the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air M2.)

Back to school season is here! Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac will get up to a $150 gift card for free. Alternatively, purchase select iPads and you'll get a $100 gift card. The gift card can be spent on anything at the Apple Store and it's in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $100 off select Macs and iPads.

Apple's Back to School sale is a yearly tradition from Apple that has been running since 2006. It's one of the only times of year that you'll see see discounts across a large range of Apple products at the Apple Store (other than Black Friday).

As well as the gift cards, there are a couple more offers running at Apple right now for students: Apple also offers trade-in credit, 20% off AppleCare+, and 3 free months of Apple Music to students. Plus, students can get Apple Music and Apple TV+ bundled together for $5.99/month.

In this past, Apple has sometimes offered free gifts with purchase, such as a pair of Beats wireless earbuds. However, the gift cards are our favorite offer from Apple because they mean you can save on any Apple product of your choosing.

If you're not a student or educator, unfortunately this particular sale at Apple isn't for you. But don't worry, there are still plenty of deals to be found on Apple products for everybody else. Stay tuned to our coverage of the best Apple deals and our Apple Store promo codes for the best discounts.