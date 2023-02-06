Apple AirPods Pro 2 fall to their lowest ever price

Apple's second generation wireless earbuds are among the best noise-cancelling earbuds (opens in new tab) we've seen (or should that be heard?).

Right now you can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199 at Amazon. That's a 20% saving on some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. Best Buy and Walmart are running similar $199 deals. This is the lowest price we've seen from all three retailers in 2023, making it a great time to snag the latest generation of AirPods Pro for less.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon Lowest price ever! This $50-off deal is the best price we've seen for the flagship ANC earbuds, which offer 2x better noise cancelling, spatial audio, plus 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. The earbuds and case are both IPX4-rated, meaning they're water resistant, and the wireless charging case is also trackable should you misplace it. This all adds up to outstanding value on one of the top ANC earbuds around.

Discounted to $199, this is the best price we've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 in 2023, and the lowest price ever.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found that these next-gen flagship ANC earbuds perform even better than the original AirPods Pro.

Noise cancellation claims to be twice as good, which as our reviewer put it: "When it’s active with music playing at a medium volume the noise cancellation can overcome what I feel is 95% of household and office noise. You won’t be able to hear a person sitting next to you, even if you’re looking at them, and the dull hum of the office will fade into nothing."

This isn't the only reason the AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've tested. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create personalized spatial audio to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds.

I have been using the AirPods Pro 2 since they launched in September 2022, and I love to use them while working out. The ANC is very effective and they have lovely immersive sound.

There are several other highlights including the addition of voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. At the same time, Apple has also increased the battery life to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and an additional 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the case is waterproof, too.

