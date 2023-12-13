Act fast! 7 Amazon Echo deals under $50 as good as Black Friday

By Mike Prospero
published

Get these smart devices delivered in time for the holidays

Amazon smart home devices
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are distant memories, but that doesn't mean you still can't score a good deal. For example, many of Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speakers are still at or near the same price they were the day after Thanksgiving — and a lot of them cost less than $50. 

What's more, Amazon is bundling many of these devices with smart light bulbs for free, so you can more easily dip your toes into smart home routines. The cheapest deal we've found is for the Amazon Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb for just $17. That's a 70% price drop — and the same as you would have found on Black Friday itself. 

So, if you were thinking of buying a smart speaker a few weeks ago, but didn't, here are a few sales under $50 you can still find.

Best Amazon smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Pop w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $59 now $17 @ Amazon

Amazon's cheapest smart speaker is at its all-time lowest price — and you also get a smart light bulb thrown in for free. In our Amazon Echo Pop review, we thought it sounded just as good as the Echo Dot. The only difference between it and the Dot is that the Pop doesn't have motion and temperature sensors, but otherwise, it's a really cheap way to get a smart speaker. This deal is for the lavender-colored Pop.

Amazon Echo Glow: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

This is a fun little Alexa accessory whose colors you can change by tapping it, or by asking Amazon's assistant. Plus, you can add it to your Alexa routines, so it changes color based on the time, weather, or some other event. This deal brings it close to its all-time low of $16. 

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $69 now $22 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap smart speaker that can be used with more Alexa smart home routines, go for this deal over the Echo Pop, as the Echo Dot has both motion and temperature sensors. For example, if someone walks into a room, Alexa can automatically turn on the lights. 

Amazon Echo Auto:&nbsp;was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance. This is the same price that it was during Black Friday.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl w/ Echo Glow: was $89 now $37 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ ($4.99/month afterwards), which includes  kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, fun morning routines, and educational Alexa skills. It also has parental controls, so your child can listen to age-appropriate music, set time limits, and let you monitor their activity. This deal also comes with the Echo Glow, so your kid can learn how to create Alexa routines. 

Echo Dot with Clock w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb:&nbsp;was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Sensing a pattern here? The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender and the room temperature sensor. 

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) w/ Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $109 now $39 @ Amazon

The best smallest smart display is at its all-time lowest price, and now you also get a smart bulb thrown in for free, too. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion, and also works great underneath on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices.

Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.