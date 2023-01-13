Amazon just slashed $700 off one of the best OLED TVs in epic Super Bowl TV deal

Looking for the best Super Bowl TV deals? Well, Amazon is stepping up its game with this sale on Sony TVs and accessories.

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K for $1,298 (opens in new tab) is one of our favorite deals from this sale. It's the successor to the XR A80J, which is one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. You can also get the 65-inch Sony X95K for $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , which holds a spot in our best TV guide for anyone looking for a large screen.

Want to pair your TV with a soundbar? The Sony HT-A3000 is $498 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This soundbar delivers crisp, clear dialogue and pairs excellently with Sony TVs.

There are more deals to be found, so keep reading and check out the whole Sony TVs and accessories sale at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Amazon

$700 off! The Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's one of the best OLED TVs, and worth picking up if you're looking for a market-leading OLED TV.

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 @ Amazon

The A90J is Sony's best OLED TV. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The difference between the A80J and A90J is that the latter comes in a bigger 83-inch size, features a backlit remote, and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.

Sony 55" BRAVIA XR A95K OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $2,498 @ Amazon

Sony's first QD-OLED TV, the Sony A95K OLED delivers improved color strength and inky blacks. If you want all the best parts of OLED and QLED in one package, this is the TV to get.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $698 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's at its lowest price to date.

Sony 65" BRAVIA XR X95K: was $2,799 now $1,798 @ Amazon

One of our best TVs, the Sony Bravia X95K delivers punchy HDR performance, impression motion handling, and excellent audio. We also like the simple-but-effective Google TV interface. If you want an impressive TV that's not an OLED, the X95K is exactly what you're looking for.

Sony SA-RS3S: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon

These wireless rear speakers go behind your couch, and pair with the HT-A7000, HT-A5000 or HT-A3000 soundbars for a full, rich surround sound experience. These speakers are now at their lowest price ever.