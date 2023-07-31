Amazon just slashed $500 off this 65-inch QLED TV — and it's the brightest we've ever tested

Your TV can have all the latest bells and whistles, but it's close to useless if you can't see the screen on a sunny day. That's where this awesome TV from TCL comes in.

The TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED TV is $1,199 at Amazon right now. (Best Buy offers the same deal.) This is $500 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model — which just so happens to be the brightest TV we've ever tested at Tom's Guide.

TCL 65” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. We saw even better than that in our testing.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

We're still in the process of reviewing the TCL QM8 QLED, but it could easily make our list of the best TVs on the market. One aspect of this TV's performance is a runaway success — it's the brightest TV we've ever tested.

TCL claims this TV can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, but we found that to be a modest estimate. The QM8 QLED reached 2888.586 nits of HDR brightness in a 25% window, which is an incredible result. As for SDR brightness, we saw a very impressive 1802.282 nits of brightness in a 10% window.

But it's not all about brightness. We also saw great results for color accuracy, with a Delta-E score of 2.744 and 99.96% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. TCL has also included support for HDR10, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmost and eARC. A 20W subwoofer and two 10W speakers are built in.

For gamers, this TV has Game Accelerator 240, which can bring the TV's refresh rate up to a speedy 240Hz. If you've ever had trouble keeping up with the action for racing or FPS games on your PS5 or Xbox Series X, it shouldn't be a problem with the TCL QM8 QLED.

The TCL QM8 QLED is the brightest TV we've ever tested, and it's now a huge $500 off. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.