Apple Watch 8 just got a price drop ahead of Apple Watch 9 release

The Apple Watch 9 is expected to release this fall, but in the meantime, the Apple Watch 8 is our choice for the best smartwatch on the market. And right now, it's gotten a price cut at Amazon.

The Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is $329 at Amazon for a limited time. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen this watch go for (it hit $279 on Prime Day) but it's still a great Apple Watch deal worth attention.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Check out our Apple Watch 8 review and you'll see why we named it the best smartwatch on the market. The Apple Watch's stylish design, bright display and host of useful features make it the ultimate companion to your iPhone.

This generation of the Apple Watch now has a skin temperature sensor, which aids in sleep and health tracking. Plus, there's a crash detection feature which can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a car accident.

My favorite aspect of the Apple Watch 8 is its improved battery life thanks to low power mode. The watch lasts for about 18 hours on its regular setting, but activate low power mode and this extends up to 36 hours. When you're running low on charge, the Apple Watch 8 takes about an hour to fully juice up. An 8-minute quick charge is enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking.

The Apple Watch 8 is a great smartwatch for fitness fans. The new fitness tracking interface with watchOS 9 now lets you switch automatically between multisport events and monitor your heart rate zones throughout a workout. If there aren't enough preset workout types for you already, you can even create custom workouts now.

Check out our Apple Watch deals coverage for sales on more Apple Watch models.