Amazon just slashed $1,000 off this 65-inch Sony Mini-LED TV — lowest price ever

Looking to upgrade your TV? You can't do much better than one of the best TVs, and I just saw that this awesome Sony model has seen a huge price cut.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X95K Mini-LED TV is $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. That's a huge $1000 discount and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. It's one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" BRAVIA XR X95K: was $2,799 now $1,798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia X95K holds a spot in our list of the best 4K TVs. It's Sony's first TV with Mini LED backlighting and it delivers punchy HDR performance, impressive motion handling, and excellent audio. We also like the simple-but-effective Google TV interface. If you want an impressive TV that's not an OLED, the X95K is a top pick.

The Sony Bravia XR X95K is one of the best TVs you can buy, especially if you want a model with a big screen. As we noted in our Sony Bravia XR X95K review, this is Sony's first attempt at a Mini-LED TV, and the company did a great job.

The Sony X95K delivers great HDR performance and an awesome picture. In our tests, it covered 99.89% of the Rec 709 color space (100% is perfect) and reached a strong 1,600 nits of brightness in HDR. Gaming performance is just as good, as you'll be able to make use of this TV's low 18.3ms lag time.

There's some great audio here, too. The 60W Dolby Atmos speakers in the Sony X95K produce a full-bodied soundscape that get plenty loud. And that's not all — this TV uses the TV remote to determine the optimum sound for your living space. In addition, if you connect one of the best soundbars, the Acoustic Center Sync feature can use both the soundbar and the TV's speakers in tandem to create even stronger audio.

Also worth noting are this TV's 120z refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support and ATSC 3.0 tuner. These features make an already great TV even better. We wish this TV had wider viewing angles, but this is a common problem with Mini-LED TVs.

If you're shopping for a TV that's not an OLED, the Sony Bravia XR X95K is one of the best out there. Now that it's hit this price, I highly recommend picking one up. Or, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage for more sales.