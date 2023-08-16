Amazon is discounting loads of Echo devices — deals start from just $24

Prime Day is firmly in the rearview mirror, but don’t worry if you missed out on Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza earlier this summer. The online retailer is currently offering shoppers a second chance to score big savings on loads of Echo devices, and these might be the best prices we see until the retailer's second Prime Day-style event of the year which is currently scheduled for October.

Our favorite deal in this Amazon sale is the Echo Pop on sale for $24, making it the cheapest Echo Device you can buy right now. But there are also savings to be had on best-selling devices including the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and the latest third-generation Amazon Echo Show 5. This sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your smart home setup with an Alexa-compatible speaker.

These are some of the best Amazon deals available right now, and we don’t expect to see these Echo devices drop lower until the Black Friday sales begin. So, don’t sleep on these discounts, and grab yourself a brand new Echo device for less over on Amazon. Plus, check out our roundup of the best Amazon coupon codes for even more ways to save.

Amazon Echo device sale — Top Deals

Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review , we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Want an Alexa speaker that balances price and functionality? The 5th-Gen Echo Dot offers all the Alexa skills you could want, plus a room temperature sensor and built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $64, which is almost a 30% saving.

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker has dropped to $64 in this retailer sale. This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Just be aware this isn't the lowest price, as the device has been on sale for $49 in the past. Although this is still one of the lowest prices we've seen in recent weeks.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) is one of our favorite models in the Echo Show range, and it sports all the features you'd expect, plus a few smart upgrades. These include an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. Plus, with full streaming capabilities, it can be used to watch movies and TV shows, as well as online video tutorials.