Amazon Black Friday sale — I found 25 great deals under $50

Black Friday is the season for bargains, and these early sales are pretty much the ultimate way to save. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or pick up some holiday gifts without spending a fortune, I've rounded up a bunch of great deals that cost under $50.

If you need help deciding, the Anker Power Bank 10000 for $15 at Amazon gets my biggest recommendation. If you're on the go a lot, this portable charger keeps your phone or laptop juiced up so you don't have to go without your favorite devices. It's 30% off right now (click the on-page coupon to get the discount.)

There are plenty more deals to choose from, so keep scrolling for my top picks. For more deals, check out our Black Friday Apple deals page and the 17 deals I'd buy from Best Buy right now.

Amazon Black Friday sale — Top deals under $50

TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Larger houses need all the Wi-Fi help they can get, so this sale on TP-Link's tiny Wi-Fi extender is definitely one to take advantage of. This deal expands Wi-Fi by 1,200 square feet, helping you erase any dead zones in your home. Especially useful for streamers whose TVs are far from their routers. Plus, its built-in Ethernet port helps you add wired-only devices to wireless networks. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card for Nintendo Switch: was $34 now $14 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB MicroSD: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

This roomy 256GB microSD card has dropped to just $19 in this Amazon sale. This is ideal if you need additional storage for a camera or laptop, and it comes with an adaptor or easy file transfer as well.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a top-tier Switch exclusive and one of the console's most overlooked gems.

Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The eighth mainline entry in the beloved Resident Evil franchise takes the horror-series to a remote European village where werewolves haunt the unlucky inhabitants. Super-tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm, learn why in Resident Evil Village.

iOttie Velox Car Phone Mount: was $24 now $20 @ Amazon

The iOttie Velox is a MagSafe compatible car air vent phone mount. The magnets keep your iPhone 12 or later securely connected while you're travelling. You can choose between Midnight Blue and Astral Gray colorways to match your car (or your iPhone.)

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

Kasa's smart plugs offer Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which means you can control all sorts of electronics with just the sound of your voice. Alternatively, you can use the free Kasa smart home app to turn on/off lights or create schedules. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Logitech Signature M650: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

This affordable wireless mouse from Logitech comes in two sizes, with left and right-handed options available. One AA battery gives enough power to last for up to 24 months. You also have the choice between Bluetooth Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity.

Madden NFL 24 (PS5) was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

Madden NFL 24 is seeing deep discounts. Amazon's offering the latest entry in the Madden series on PS5 for $34. If you’ve been thinking about adding it to your collection, now is the time to finally pull the trigger.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. This is an especially great deal for athlete because you can prepare a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies effortlessly. Simply add your preferred protein powder, and you're good to go! It can also be used to make tasty pasta sauces and guac.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Echo Pop: $39 w/ free Sengled smart bulb @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon. In our review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled color smart bulb.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This third-generation model is currently on sale for $39, and you get a Sengled color smart bulb with it for free.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth water bottle: was $55 now $42 @ Amazon

You've got to stay hydrated during those gym sessions, and what better way than with this insulated water bottle? It's available in several sizes, numerous colors, and with a straw lid, so it's easier to sip on the go. This deal drop the Flask to $42.

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Bring some style to your kitchen with this KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer. This mixer has dishwasher-safe accessories, a lockable swivel cord for easier movement and a soft start feature that brings the beaters up to speed gradually. It also comes in a range of attractive colors.

YnM Weighted Blanket: was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the #1 best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones, these are still a great deal. You still get excellent battery life and surprisingly good noise cancellation, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at that price.

JBL Tune 230NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds offer plenty of attractive features at a low price. ANC and ambient modes, 10mm drivers, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and up to 40 hours of battery life are all on show. They also promise great quality on calls thanks to 4 built-in mics.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end.