AirPods Pro 2 crash to lowest price ever of $189 — perfect for your 2024 fitness goals

The start of a new year is an ideal time to create a set of fitness goals and what better way to inspire you to pursue an active start to 2024 than by picking up a new set of Apple AirPods Pro 2? Now is the perfect time to buy as the wireless earbuds have just dropped to the lowest price ever courtesy of Amazon’s epic new year sales.

For a limited time, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are on sale for $189 at Amazon . That’s a saving of $60, and as noted, this is the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for these best-selling earbuds. We last saw this price during the Cyber Monday sales, and are delighted to see this discount reappear at Amazon.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.

The AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice for those looking to increase their general fitness in 2024. That’s why you’ll find them on our roundup of the best workout headphones. The Apple earbuds also appear in our guide to the best noise-canceling earbuds. We consider these second-generation buds a big step up not just compared to the regular Apple AirPods, but also the original AirPods Pro.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said “They amp up many of the features we loved about the original, and while they’re not perfect, they offer some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio of any pair of earbuds available.” And we even awarded them a richly deserved Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

In our testing, we were particularly impressed with the noise-canceling features. We found that when playing music at a medium volume, the noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip that delivers seriously impressive audio performance. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 offer Dolby Atmos sound that is miles ahead of the spatial audio technology you’ll find in rival earbuds.

Another new addition is voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. And Apple has increased battery life to offer six hours on a single charge, and a further 30 hours via the wireless charging case. And if all of the above wasn’t enough, the AirPods Pro 2 are IPX-4 rated and the included charging case is also waterproof.

Be sure to note that this Amazon deal is on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C released in 2023. These are the same excellent earbuds as their excellent Lightning counterpart only with a more universal charging port, which is particularly handy when traveling as it could mean carrying fewer cables.