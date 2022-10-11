The new AirPods Pro 2 just hit lowest price yet for October Prime Day

If you've been holding off buying Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, a $15 price drop on this week's Amazon Prime Day sales event may be enough of an incentive to see you commit.

Right now the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for $234 (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we've seen so far.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $234 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost. Walmart is also selling the AirPods Pro 2 at $234 (opens in new tab)

Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro 2 arrived last month and have already been ranked as one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we've ever heard. They compete with the likes of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and Sony WH-1000XM4, and I've personally been very impressed with how the AirPods Pro 2 performed as a companion on workouts.

Designed for iPhone owners looking for a more tailored listening experience, these are the pinnacle of Apple technology. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds. Noise cancellation is double what the last pair of AirPods Pro offered, and is among the best we’ve yet to see, period.

Externally, they look pretty similar to the first generation, but battery life has been increased to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but now too is the case itself.

$15 off may not be the biggest discount, but it's the lowest price we've seen so far.

Bag them while you can and make sure you check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the latest savings to be had on TVs, appliances, laptops and more.

