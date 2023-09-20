Act fast! The amazingly light LG Gram 17 is $800 off right now

Looking for a big-screen laptop that's easy to carry around? I’ve found the deal you want. The LG Gram is a seriously great machine, and it’s now on sale for a big discount over at Best Buy.

Right now the LG Gram 17” Laptop is just $999 at Best Buy . This is a huge $800 off its original price, and great value considering its specs. Just hurry, as this sale is due to end at 1 a.m. ET.

LG Gram 17” Laptop: was $1,799 now $999 @ Best Buy

This LG Gram 17-inch laptop is on sale for $800 off at Best Buy. In our review , we praised this laptop’s thin and lightweight design, bright screen and great battery life. It’s great for productivity and is extremely portable. This model comes with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The LG Gram is a very attractive laptop if you want a fast, portable machine for everyday tasks. In our LG Gram 17 review , we heaped praise on this device for its overall great performance.

As the name suggests, the LG Gram is seriously thin and light. It measures 0.7-inches thin and weighs just 2.98 pounds, so it's easy to slip into a backpack and carry around all day. If you want the screen real estate of a 17-inch laptop without the weight, this is probably the best laptop you can buy.

The LG Gram’s 17-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display is bright and vibrant, making it a great panel for watching videos and movies. It reached a peak brightness of 362 nits in our tests, covered 171.1% of the sRGB color gamut and achieved a Delta-E accuracy score of 0.26 (lower is better). Plus, this laptop’s Core i7 processor crushed everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos, even with multiple apps and tabs open at once.

This laptop also has great battery life. It lasted 12 hours and 34 minutes in our battery life test, meaning you can use it almost a whole day without needing to bring a charger.

However, we wouldn’t recommend the Gram 17 to serious gamers or content creators. The Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics card runs simple games fine (we tested it with Crusader Kings 3, Dicey Dungeons and Into the Breach.) However, the laptop struggled to reach high frame rates for any graphically demanding titles. Transcoding video from 4K to 1080p also took far longer than competing laptops like the Dell XPS 17 or the Alienware m17 R5.