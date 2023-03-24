Act fast! Amazon just slashed $400 off this 55-inch Sony 4K TV

Looking for a strong March Madness TV deal that comes in under a grand? I search for TV deals every day, and this one is a great contender.

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K is $898 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV after a $400 discount. And if it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) currently has the TV for $1 more at $899.

Amazon has slashed $400 off the Sony X90K, bringing it to its lowest price ever. Part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs, this set features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the TV for $899.

The Sony Bravia XR X90K isn't on our list of the best TVs, but it is a solid midrange option that performs well in almost every area.

In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review, we praised this TV's color, brightness and upscaling. We saw 589 nits of brightness in standard mode, a Delta-E score of 1.5401 and 98.93% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In practice, this makes for a sharp, detailed picture — we saw excellent visuals in dark movies like The Batman, and vibrant colors in Disney's Encanto.

The Sony X90K also delivers good gaming performance. We recorded a low lag time of 17ms, there's HDMI 2.1 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you're a PS5 gamer, you'll also be able to use Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

On the flip side, the X90K's audio is just average. This TV can get loud, and is overall alright for watching shows and movies. You probably won't want to play music through this TV, though.

Overall, the Sony Bravia XR X90K is a great TV for the price, and there's never been a better time to pick one up now that it's at its lowest price ever. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, stay tuned to our March Madness TV deals coverage.