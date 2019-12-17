Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal is just $484 on Amazon now

Some gaming laptops can cost thousands of dollars, but the Acer Nitro 5 is currently on sale for $484.99 on Amazon, providing a solid gaming experience for a fraction of the cost.

This specific model of the Nitro 5 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U CPU and Radeon RX 560X graphics, which should provide enough oomph to run mainstream games. This system is also equipped with 8GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive. This deal expires tomorrow, so you can’t hesitate if you want this laptop.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (AN515-42-R5ED): was $581, now $484.99 @ Amazon

Get mid-range power for a budget price with this Acer gaming laptop, featuring a powerful AMD CPU and graphics chip combo. It also includes a 1TB hard drive and full HD screen.View Deal

You can read some in-depth thoughts on the Nitro 5 in the reviews written by Laptop Mag and Tom’s Hardware , but the basic rundown is that this is a well built and powerful laptop, particularly for the price. It also benefits from a full HD 15.6-inch display, customizable fan controls that help keep the device cool, and there’s plenty of ports around the sides for all your peripherals.

Overall, the Nitro 5 is a great gaming laptop value, especially at this reduced price.