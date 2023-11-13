Black Friday Patagonia sale — 5 jacket deals I recommend now

If you’re like me and prefer spending as much time outdoors as possible, weather and temperature be damned, then you know the importance of high-quality, condition-appropriate outerwear. After all, not just any rain jacket is going to keep you dry and comfortable during a November hike in the Hoh Rainforest.

While top-notch quality and comfort tends to come at a high cost, right now you can save a pretty penny on some of my favorite pieces from the legendary outdoor brand Patagonia, including rain protection, as part of its early Black Friday deals .

Starting with wet weather, this fully waterproof women’s Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket is $133 at Patagonia directly. You can also score the men’s Reversible Microdini Jacket for $98 from Patagonia , which is cheaper than the price we saw last week. Meanwhile, the women’s Patagonia Retro Fleece is just $109 from REI , while men’s Down Vests are $171 at REI and Patagonia Down Jackets are $208 from REI .

Patagonia jacket deals

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

$98 is an absolute steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all autumn long. It’s just that comfy.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $109 @ REI

Speaking of fashionable fleeces, $109 is also a solid price for Patagonia's soft and stylish women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket. This one works well as either a mid-layer under a weather-resistant shell or on its own when the sun is shining. You get three zippered pockets, two at the waist and one at the chest, and plenty of warmth from this 15-ounce fleece.

Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket (women’s): was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia

The Patagonia Storm Racer is an ultra-lightweight, fully waterproof jacket intended for runners and hikers needing rain protection in a pinch. It features an adjustable hood and a double-zipper design for keeping the wet out. Despite three layers of weatherproofing, the jacket weighs just 6 ounces and takes up very little space when packed away. It also looks pretty fresh in teal.

Patagonia Down Sweater Vest (men’s): was $229 now $171 @ REI

This ain’t Frank Sinatra’s best vest but it is mine. For those who prefer to go sleeveless, this is the same garment as the Down Sweater but the thieves have stolen the sleeves. Best of all, most sizes are still available as of writing. And the Wax Red colorway is nothing short of sharp. Just be aware that wearing this jacket in certain (Manhattan) neighborhoods may result in you being recruited into a career in high finance.

Patagonia Down Sweater (men’s): was $279 now $208 @ REI

Patagonia calls their puffers, “sweaters” but don’t let the weird naming confuse you. This is a jacket and a darn warm one at that. The down insulation offers fantastic cold-weather protection, especially for $208. It's also quite lightweight and windproof. Plus, you get a trio of zippered pockets to warm your hands and stash your stuff. I'm also a big fan of the Wavy Blue color.

Other great gear deals