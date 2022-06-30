4th of July sale knocks 20% off all Herman Miller gaming chairs

The holiday weekend is finally upon us, but before you head for the beach, here's one 4th of July sale you can't miss.

For a limited time, Herman Miller is taking 15% off its gaming chairs and desks (opens in new tab). Even better, use coupon "SUFP5" to take an extra 5% off (opens in new tab) for a total of 20% off. That's the biggest discount we've seen on some of today's best gaming chairs. It's also the largest discount we've seen from Herman Miller since Black Friday 2021.

Herman Miller is taking 15% off select gaming chairs. Plus, use coupon code "SUFP5" at checkout to save an extra 5% off for a total of 20% off. After coupon, you can get the Herman Miller Sayl Gaming Chair for just $756 (was $945). This is a very rare sale on some of the best gaming chairs on the market. Choose from the Embody, Aeron, Sayl, and more.

Herman Miller makes some of the best office chairs around. The company is renowned for the design of its home and office products, which blend form and function effortlessly. Not only are its chairs comfortable to sit in, but they also look amazing.

This sale takes 20% off all Herman Miller's gaming products, which include things such as its Aeron gaming chair, Sayl gaming chair, and Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody gaming chair. Many of Herman Miller's products also come fully or partially assembled, so all you have to do is take them out of their box, and you're ready to go.

